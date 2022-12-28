Joint venture AD Ports-NMSC for the transport of crude oil of the Caspian Sea and Black Sea
Expected an investment of more than 780 million
Abu Dhabi
December 28, 2022
Emiratense port group Abu Dhabi Ports has signed an agreement with the Kazakh public shipping company LLP NMSC Kazmortransflot, which is owned by the oil company Kazakh National Oil Company (KazMunayGas), to form a joint ventures participated in 51% and 49% respectively that will provide maritime and offshore services to energy companies operating in the Caspian Sea. The agreement also requires the two sides to share a fleet of tankers, as part of a seven-year pool agreement, which will operate both in the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea with the aim of transporting in the medium term 8-10 million of tons of crude oil per year.
The planned investment amounts to more than 780 million.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher