Spanish scheme of direct aid to regular maritime services pax, ro-pax and ro-ro
It will have a duration of six months extendable for an additional semester
Madrid
December 28, 2022
With the decree law 20/2022, published today in "Official Gazette," a scheme of direct aid to the regular maritime transport services of passengers, passengers and rotatable or only rotatable ones carried out on the routes of public interest. The subsidy takes place in the form of the disbursement of 0.1375266 euro cents per nautical mile pathway per tonne of gross tonnage of the vessel calculated on the basis of each of the pax, ro-pax or ro-ro vessels used to operate the service.
To benefit from the aid ships, in order to fuel the main engines, will have to use only low-sulphur fuels.
The measure, defined with the aim of mitigating the impact on the economy and the society of the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war, will have a duration of six months extendable for a further semester.
