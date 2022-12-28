On January 16 the AdSP of the Southern Adriatic Adriatic will activate the new Administrative Sole Sportswear

On January 16 the Port Authority of the Southern Adriatic Sea will activate the new Sole Administrative Door (SUA), allowing the operators of the ports of Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia, Barletta, Monopolis and Termoli to present questions and instances relating to the demanio, port work and operation through the new digital instrument, without the normal limitations due to the opening hours of offices to the public, or the need to travel to the territorial venues.
Sportello will be integrated with already active systems, such as the SPID, PagoPA and the Electronic Protocol System. To access the new services, it will be mandatory to be equipped with SPID credentials (Digital Identification System), PEC (certified email) and use digital signatures.
Numerous features introduced by the Sportello, including the ability to save a question as a draft to complete it and send it later, to receive real-time updates on the progress of each practice and to have its own digital file. The AdSP specified that in 2023 the system will also enrich additional functionalities such as, for example, the real-time payment of the virtual bully, through an application cooperation service with the Revenue Agency.