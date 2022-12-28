Three offers to ensure the air territorial continuity to and from Sardinia

Three airlines, Ita, Volotea and AeroItalia, which by the end of the deadline set for yesterday at 13, have submitted bids under the tender for the service of air transport in territorial continuity to and from Sardinia for the period from February 17, 2023 to October 26, 2024. Ita and Volotea have presented offers for the route Cagliari-Rome Fiumicino, Ita for the Cagliari route-Milan Linate, Ita, Volotea and AeroItaly for that Olbia-Roma Fiumicino and Ita and AeroItaly route for the Olbia-Milan Linate route.
However, no offer was made for the links between the Alghero airport and Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino. "Alghero will not remain without flights : we have already activated with the Ministry and with the Enac (Enac) to start an emergency procedure that will allow us to do so," he said in a statement. not to interrupt the public service from the algherese stopover. "
" This model of territorial continuity-they have commented on National Transport and Uiltransport Sardinia as a result of the outcome of the race-no longer adheres to the reality of modern air transport, does not guarantee the right to mobility and evidently it is no longer economically viable even for carriers, both low-cost and traditional. " "How much is it accessing these hours with the opening of the envelopes for bidding in the tender for the award of the facilitated routes under territorial continuity," the trade unions said, "unfortunately, we support what we support." for months. The fact that no carrier has presented the offer on the routes to and from Alghero confirms, in fact, how much we have been waiting for months. We now hope that the Sardinia Region will proceed immediately so that there is no public service interruption and the return to the free market will be averted, precipitating the north west of the island back more than 20 years. It is in fact primary to guarantee service throughout the year, and not only in the most cost-effective periods, while also putting at risk the airport's employment levels and essential services to citizens and the territory. "
" We ask-have concluded the representations of the Uil for the transport sector-that the active region immediately has a technical comparison table in order to study the new model of territorial continuity capable of ensuring an industrially sustainable of certain connections, at safe times and at calmierated prices in the long run, in the interests of the citizens and the economy of the territory. We hope that at the meeting scheduled for next week between Enac and Sardinia, unions will also be summoned to ensure the protection of the workers involved, " he said.