In November, freight traffic in Chinese seaports increased by 4.1% percent
The only loads to and from abroad have grown by 2.7% percent
Pechino
December 29, 2022
Last month Chinese ports handled 1.38 billion tons of cargo, an increase of 3.1% percent on November 2021, of which 871.1 million tons passed through seaports (+ 4.1% percent) and 508.3 million tons through the inland ports (+ 1.4%).
The largest volume of traffic, amounting to 101.1 million tonnes (+ 4.5%), was handled by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan. To follow the volumes of traffic handled by the ports of Tangshan (61.3 million tonnes, + 6.2%), Shanghai (59.5 million tonnes, + 3.7%), Qingdao (54.5 million tonnes, + 6.3%), Guangzhou (54.0 million tonnes, + 0.2%) and Rizhao (49.0 millions of tons, -2.2%).
In November, the only volume of domestic traffic handled in the national sphere amounted to 979.0 million tonnes (+ 3.4%), of which 512.9 million tonnes were totaled by seaports (+ 5.1%) and 466.1 million tonnes from inland ports. (+ 1.6%). The only volume of international traffic stood at 400.3 million tonnes (+ 2.4%), of which 358.1 million tonnes are handled by seaports (+ 2.7%) and 42.2 million tonnes from inland ports (-0.2%).
Last month the largest volume of international cargo traffic was handled by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 40.9 million tonnes (-9.0%) followed by the ports of Qingdao with 38.6 million tonnes (+ 5.7%), Shanghai with 35.6 million tonnes tonnes (-0.3%), Rizhao with 28.5 million tonnes (-7.8%), Tangshan with 25.7 million tonnes (+ 28.8%) and Tianjin with 23.7 million tonnes (-3.3%).
Last month alone container traffic in Chinese ports amounted to 25.7 million teu (+ 6.2%), of which 22.7 million teu in seaports (+ 7.5%) and more than 2.9 million teu from inland ports (-3.3%). The largest volume of containerized traffic was handled by the port of Shanghai with 4.1 million teu (+ 1.2%) followed by the ports of Shenzhen with 2.7 million teu (+ 8.6%), Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.4 million teu (+ 4.4%), Qingdao with 2.2 millions of teu (+ 10.4%) and Guangzhou with 2.2 million teu (+ 2.4%).
In the first 11 months of 2022, Chinese port scans handled a total of 14.31 billion tons of cargo, with a 0.7% percent progression on the corresponding period last year, of which 9.27 billion tons of cargo handled by the seaports (+ 1.5%) and 5.04 billion tonnes from inland ports (-0.5%). The most relevant traffic volumes were handled by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 1.16 billion tonnes (+ 3.4%), Tangshan with 692.8 million tonnes (+ 4.9%), Shanghai with 609.6 million tonnes (-4.6%), Qingdao with 607.4 million tonnes of tonnes (+ 4.0%) and Guangzhou with 576.9 million tonnes (+ 0.8%).
In the January-November period of this year alone international traffic amounted to 4.22 billion tonnes (-2.5%), of which 3.78 billion were handled by seaports (-1.9%) and 435.6 million from inland ports (-7.1%). The largest share of international traffic was handled by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan that totaled 520.0 million tons of cargo (+ 0.3%) followed by Qingdao ports with 437.8 million tonnes (+ 2.5%), Shanghai with 363.6 millions of tonnes (-4.1%), Rizhao with 303.3 million tonnes (-3.8%), Tianjin with 282.3 million tonnes (+ 4.1%) and Tangshan with 247.0 million tonnes (+ 4.5%).
In the first eleven months of this year, container traffic has been equal globally to 270.6 million teu (+ 4.2%), of which 238.5 million teu in seaports (+ 4.1%) and 32.1 million teu in inland ports (+ 5.2%). Among China's leading container ports, in the Shanghai period it has handled 43.2 million teu (+ 0.3%), Ningbo-Zhoushan 31.3 million teu (+ 7.8%), Shenzhen 26.8 million teu (+ 2.3%), Qingdao 23.6 million teu (+ 7.9%), Guangzhou 22.5 million teu (+ 1.9%), Tianjin 20.0 million teu (+ 4.0%) and Xiamen 11.3 million teu (+ 2.7%).
