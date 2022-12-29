The Genovese group De Wave detects the majority of the Wingeco concitizen

The Genovese group De Wave, which specialises in the delivery of furnishings and environments for cruise ships and mega yachts, has detected the majority of the Wingeco contown that designs and manufactures and installs casings, serrations, balustrades, closure elements and glass and aluminum swabs for the shipping sector, already operating for important foreign shipyards. Marco Corbani, founder and chief executive officer of Wingeco, remains in the management of the company that has 50 employees.
For De Wave, it was the fourth acquisition in 2022, having taken control of Tecnavi (air conditioning and refrigeration plants), Mobil Line (extra luxury furnishings for mega yachts) and Finnish firm FCR.
Wingeco, which has almost 900 employees, expects to close the 2022 financial year with a turnover of around 300 million euros.