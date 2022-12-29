The Nagasaki shipyard of MHI has passed to Oshima Shipbuilding
It occupies an area of about 960mila square meters
Nagasaki
December 29, 2022
The transfer to Japan's Oshima Shipbuilding Co. of the Koyagi shipyard (Nagasaki) of the Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) group has been completed. The passage of ownership of the establishment had been agreed in March 2021. The Koyagi shipyard occupies an area of about 960mila square meters and has a basin of the length of 990 meters and the width of 100 meters.
