Stop in the port of Genoa the container ship MSC Haiti II for serious violations of EU legislation on ship recycling

In the port of Genoa, in the scope of the Port State Control's inspection activities, the Coast Guard stopped and sanctioned the container ship MSC Haiti II
for serious violations of the European ship recycling legislation. " The MSC Haiti II
A Liberian flag, which is destined for container shipping, has made its first port at European ports after several years, according to the security section of the Port of Genoa's port of port. Therefore it had not yet been subjected to the intended controls for the units operating in our waters. In particular, from a verification of the documents, it was found not in accordance with the certification and the keeping of the inventory of hazardous materials on board as referred to in the European Regulation no. 1257/2013 on the recycling of ships ".
Such a violation, in addition to triggering the administrative detention of the vessel, i.e. the impossibility for the same to resume the sea until the restoration of safety and environmental protection conditions, resulted in the elevation of a administrative penalty of 10,000 euros per load of the commander and the shipping company, as well as the obligation to proceed to the certification of the unit in accordance with the rules, the impossibility of operating in European ports. The ship was allowed to restart only after further inspection of the Coast Guard's men confirmed the release of the relevant certification and regularity of the same.
"The purpose of the Union Regulation is to prevent, reduce, minimize and, to the extent possible, eliminate accidents, injuries and injuries," Admiral Sergio Liardo, commander of the port of Genoa and Maritime Director of Liguria, said in a press review. other adverse effects on human health and the environment caused by ship recycling. In addition, it intends to strengthen the safety, protection of human health and the protection of the marine environment of the Union during the entire life cycle of the vessel as well as to ensure that hazardous waste from such recycling is subject to to a management that is compatible with the environment. Unfortunately the ratification of the 2009 Hong Kong International Convention, for a recycling of the safe and environmentally friendly ships, is still far away. However, thanks to this important regulation, which also aims to facilitate its ratification, we have been equipped with an effective tool to ensure the proper management of hazardous materials on board ships and the disposal of ships themselves as well as for the identification of demolition yards that operate in compliance with the environment. "