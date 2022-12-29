The Danish DFDS will buy British McBurney Transport
It has a fleet of about 400 trucks and 1,360 trailers
Copenhagen
December 29, 2022
The Danish shipowner and logistics group DFDS has struck a deal to buy Britain's McBurney Transport Group for 1.2 billion Danish crowns (161 million euros). The company, which is family-owned and with headquarters in Northern Ireland, has more than 800 employees and a fleet of about 400 trucks and 1,360 trailers operated in service of supermarkets, retailers, and food industries.
Last year, McBurney posted a turnover of 1.0 billion Danish crowns, volume of business that was expected to grow to 1.3 billion in 2022. In 2021, the gross operating margin was 160 million Danish crowns.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher