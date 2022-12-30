Port of Genoa, issued the grant to Antipollution Operative Center for the new Ecological Platform

Yesterday, the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea approved the release of the grant of an overall area of about 14mila square meters at Calata Olii Minerals, in the port of Genoa, in favour of the company A.O.C. (Antipollution Operative Center) Srl for the purpose of carrying out both the historic activities of processing, disposal and recovery of the liquid waste produced by vessels is the activities currently carried out at Ponte Parodi by Giuseppe Santoro Srl, the company from which A.O.C. was born in 2002.
The release of the concession, lasting for 25 years, and authorizations ex art 45 bis and 41 cod. nav. has taken into account the plan of the business plan presented by A.O.C. in which the acquisition of the company branch of the Santoro is planned, the realization at Calata Olii Minerals of a new Ecological Platform in addition to other interventions improving for a total investment of around 10.6 million euros and employment growth that will double the current approximately 20 units.
During yesterday's meeting, concerning the authorizations in the port of Genoa, those in favour of the Port Company Pietro Chiesa and Acciaierie d' Italia were renewed for the conduct of the port operations and services, of which to art. 16 of Law 84/94.