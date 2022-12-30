ZES Abruzzo, on the road links with the ports of Vasto and Ortona

Yesterday the abruzzese ARIC-Regional Information and Information Agency published, on the portal S. TEL.LA., the notice of expressions of interest for the selection of economic operators to be invited to subsequent procedure negotiated in framework agreement for the realization of the connection with the port of Ortona and the enhancement of the annexed connection infrastructure. With the notice, " the tender procedures for the entrusting of the designs relating to the works of the ZES, for an amount of 50 million euros-highlighted the undersecretary for the Presidency of the Abruzzo regional junta, Umberto D' Annuntiis-they are you are concluded by the ARIC ". "Thanks to the work of the offices of the ARIC, the contracted station for the Abruzzo Region, all the construction sites planned for the Special Economic Zone will be opened during 2023, and will reach a conclusion," D' Annuntiis said in a statement. road links of the ports of Ortona and Vasto, infrastructural works of fundamental importance. The road link works will promote the system of the rail and road network, increasing the functionality and attractives of the Abruzzo's cargo and cargo exchange zones. "
"The 2023-year-old will represent a crucial year for the development of Abruzzo territory," the statement said. The work of the offices of the ARIC will allow to proceed speedily and in the respect of the times in the realization of fundamental works such as those of the Viari links of the ports of Ortona and Vasto, finally making them fully operational. "