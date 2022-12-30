Today at the shipyard China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai was unveiled the Finncanopus
, the second "Superstar" class ro-pax ship of the Finnlines, company of the Italian shipowner group Grimaldi. Finnsirius
, the first ship in the class, was launched last August. The two naval units have a capacity of 1,100 passengers and 5,200 linear meters of rotatable (250 trucks and 200 cars).
Finncanopus and Finnsirius will enter into service in the autumn of next year on the Naantali-Långnäs-Kapellskär route connecting Finland, Åland Islands and Sweden. The two ships are part of a Finnlines investment program worth 500 million euros that includes three new ro-ro ships and the two new ro-pax ships.