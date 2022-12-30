Russia's Global Ports Investments will acquire the entire ownership of the Yanino Logistics Park and Moby Dik terminals

The Russian terminalist company Global Ports Investments PLC has entered into a binding agreement with CMA Terminals, the terminalist company of France's CMA CGM, under which GPI will give CMA Terminals 25% percent of the capital of the Finnish Multi Link Terminals Ltd Oy, a company currently participated in 75% by GPI and 25% by CMA Terminals, in exchange for 25% percent of Finland's CD Holding Oy and 25% percent of Ireland's Multi Link Terminals Ltd., companies that own the Yanino Logistics Park, inland terminal in the Leningrad Oblast of which GPI currently owns 75% of the capital, and the Moby Dik, terminal for miscellaneous goods in the port of Saint Petersburg of which currently Global Ports Investments owns 75% percent of the capital.
The Russian firm specified that with the agreement GPI will acquire the entire control of the Russian terminals and ensure the flexibility necessary to create value within the framework of the Russian terminalistic market that is rapidly evolving. In addition, with the agreement the share of GPI in Finnish port assets, which are operated through the investees MLT Kotka and MLT Helsinki, will go down from 75% to 50%.