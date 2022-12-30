testata inforMARE
PORTS
AdSP agreement, Municipality, Region and Chamber of Commerce to promote the port of Ravenna
Framework Convention for the realization of joint marketing activities
Ravenna
December 30, 2022
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Centre has signed up with the Municipality of Ravenna, with the Emilia Romagna Region and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture of Ravenna a framework convention for the realization of joint territorial marketing and promotion activities on the foreign markets of the logistics-port system of Ravenna, aimed at enterprises and institutional entities of the current and potential reference markets. Until the end of 2023, the signatory parties to the Convention will jointly provide an annual programme of promotion and marketing activities aimed at companies and public and private institutions active in the reference markets of the port of Ravenna. The annual promotional programme for 2023 will be established with the involvement of the main trade associations and practitioners in the field.

The activities will consist of missions of the port logistics system abroad, with visits, presentations and meetings with counterparts, missions of foreign operators and institutional and entrepreneurial delegations of the sector in Ravenna, collective participations at the main fiercical events of reference, organisation of conferences and industry seminars with international relevance.
