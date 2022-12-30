The AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea has awarded all the PNRR races

The Port of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has made it known that it has completed, with the award of the works, all the tenders financed with recourse to the Supplementary Fund to the National Plan of Retake and Resilience, thereby achieving the objective imposed by the European Community.
These are works involving investments of a total of 128.9 million euros. The procurement includes the realization of the new pier cruises in the port of Spezia with an investment of 57 million euros, intervention that was awarded to the grouping of enterprises composed of Sales, Fincantieri Infrastructure Works Maritime and Enterprise Constructions Mentucci Aldo, the electrification of the quays of the Mercantile Port of Spezia (13 million euros), electrification of the pier Garibaldi in the port of Spezia (8.0 million) and the retraining interventions of the Marina di Carrara waterfront (50.9 million).
In addition, today the AdSP has also entrusted the design of the PNRR Green Ports-related interventions for the energy efficiency of the ports of the Port Authority in La Spezia and Marina di Carrara with PNRR funding for the total amount of 400mila and for the energy efficiency of lighting fixtures (lighthouse towers) of the two ports Spezia liguri with PNRR financing of the amount of more than 1.9 million euros. It has also been entrusted with the first batch of the work of carrying out a high voltage energy infrastructure in service of the port of Spezia benefiting from a PNRR financing of 5.9 million on a global investment of 14.0 million euros. Also included is the realization of a network of motor vehicle charging stations and by operating means in the ports of Spezia and Marina di Carrara (PNRR financing of 1.4 million) and the realization of a production plant and distribution of renewable hydrogen in the port of Spezia to the hydrogen mobility service operating at the sites of the Spezia and Marina di Carrara (PNRR funding of more than 1.6 million). These activities are in addition to the ongoing analyses for the other three interventions of the sole supply of high environmental value goods and services that will be contracted as a result of the decree of allocating the PNRR Green Ports resources by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security.