Successful conversion of a port tractor from diesel propulsion to that to hydrogen

Within the scope of the European project H2PORTS-Implementing Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Technologies in Ports, funded by the FCH JU (Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, today Clean Hydrogen Partnership) and also co-financed by the University of Naples Parthenope and from ATENA, the District Court of Alta Technology Energy and the Environment, have successfully concluded the conversion operations of a master tug (a tractor for the handling of rotable goods), that from diesel propulsion has switched to that to hydrogen. The first trials were
conducted in Naples at the ATENA research centre, with the cooperation of Logiport, the logistics company of the Grimaldi group that operates several port terminals in Italy.
Starting at the end of next month will be the port of Salerno, and precisely the Logiport terminal, to host the tractor for testing in the operating environment : the innovative vehicle will carry out, for about two months, loading and unloading cycles on cargo ships of the Grimaldi group. The port tractor will then be transferred to Spain, to Valencia, at the ro-ro terminal of VTE (Valencia Terminal Europa, a subsidiary company of the Grimaldi group), where it will operate for about two years.