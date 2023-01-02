The privatization of the Shipping Corporation of India is approaching

The privatization of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), the main Indian shipowning group operating in all segments of maritime transport. Thursday, in fact, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs of New Delhi held the hearing on the level of separation of SCI's core activities, which continue to be operated under the Shipping Corporation brand of India, from the non-core ones, the latter destined to merge in the Shipping Corporatin of India Land and Assets Ltd. (SCILAL), in view to the sale of 63.75% of the capital of the owned SCI of the government. In SCILAL will be conferred mainly all the Group real estate properties, assets of nature financial, investments in joint ventures and investee companies and all service level agreements.