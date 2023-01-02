testata inforMARE
Wallenius Wilhelmsen expects growth in 2023 for the ro-ro shipping segment
This year, only 11 newly built ships will be added to the world's fleet of 600 large ro-ro ships
Lysaker
January 2, 2023
The growth of the world economy is slowing, but in 2023 An increase in the volumes of vehicles transported by car is expected sea. Or, at least, that's what Wallenius predicts. Wilhelmsen, one of the leading global players in the sector. "Yes - explained today Erik Solum, head of the analysis team of the Norwegian company market - the world economy is slowing down its growth and there is a real possibility of recessions in Europe and the United States. High inflation and Rising interest rates contribute to turbulence Financial. However - Solum pointed out - the prospects for the Ro-Ro shipping sector are more positive given that we are witnessing a demand for light vehicles that is still braking and we expect the commercial vehicle segment to also will continue to be relevant."

As regards demand for light motor vehicles, Solum specified that already today the sales of these vehicles are at a level low typical of an economic recession and that in 2022 are already decreased considerably, by more than 15% compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one should Going towards a deep world recession because this level is lowered further, while - observed Solum - "What we see is that central banks in the The United States and Europe raise interest rates for Steering economies towards more moderate recessions."

Wallenius Wilhelmsen's positive expectations about the future of market for maritime transport of rolling stock are also well-founded on the current and future limited fleet capacity World ro-ro ships. Recalling that in 2022 the world fleet It consisted of 600 large ro-ro ships and which are currently in the order book there are only 11 ships with expected delivery in the 2023, Solum highlighted that "the limited number of new ships arriving this year will have little impact on the capacity as a whole'.

Another element that, according to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, corroborates The growth forecast of this segment of shipping, is the positive impulse that will come from China, where the activity Production is recovering with the easing of measures against Covid and where production costs are lower than to vehicles made in the West. Also in China export of light vehicles has exploded in the last two years: "There are are - Solum has specified - all the reasons to believe that the China will prioritize increasing its data related to exports in order to gain market shares in the growing world market for electric vehicles, although I believe that there is a slim chance that a slight slowdown in the first six months of the year given that in China it is winter and therefore the peak time of infection".

According to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the stabilization of Commodity prices could have a positive impact: Remembering that the price of raw materials has a direct influence on the production of commercial vehicles, which accounts for approximately the 30% of the total volume of maritime transport of rolling stock, Solum highlighted that commodity prices such as the ore of Iron and coal are falling from peak levels and are stabilizing even if at a level well above average historical. A positive stimulus, for Solum, can come from the agricultural sector, where the growth of product prices allows farmers to buy new machinery even if their price are increasing.
