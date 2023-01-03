Tufton Oceanic Assets exits the container market

With the sale of the ship for 13.0 million dollars container holder Riposte
, built in 2009 and capacity of more than 2,500 teu, the Tufton Oceanic Assets, company of investments that owns a fleet of second-rate merchant ships Hand, has exited the container market. With the Sale the consistency of the company's fleet is dropped to 22 ships including bulk carriers, product and chemical tankers and gas tankers.
Tufton Oceanic Assets, headquartered in Guernsey, is listed to the Specialist Funds segment of the London Stock Exchange.