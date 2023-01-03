testata inforMARE
03 January 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
10:29 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Tufton Oceanic Assets exits the container market
Sold the "Riposte", with a capacity of over 2,500 teu, for 13 million dollars
Guernsey
January 3, 2023
With the sale of the ship for 13.0 million dollars container holder Riposte, built in 2009 and capacity of more than 2,500 teu, the Tufton Oceanic Assets, company of investments that owns a fleet of second-rate merchant ships Hand, has exited the container market. With the Sale the consistency of the company's fleet is dropped to 22 ships including bulk carriers, product and chemical tankers and gas tankers.

Tufton Oceanic Assets, headquartered in Guernsey, is listed to the Specialist Funds segment of the London Stock Exchange.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Wallenius Wilhelmsen prevede un 2023 in crescita per il segmento del trasporto marittimo ro-ro
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Tufton Oceanic Assets esce dal mercato delle portacontainer
Guernsey
Venduta la “Riposte”, della capacità di oltre 2.500 teu, per 13 milioni di dollari
ERFA chiede alla politica di non far mancare un sostegno al settore del trasporto ferroviario delle merci
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
ERFA chiede alla politica di non far mancare un sostegno al settore del trasporto ferroviario delle merci
PORTI
L'AdSP del Mar Ligure Orientale ha aggiudicato tutte le gare del PNRR
La Spezia
Le opere comportano investimenti per 128,9 milioni di euro
La russa Global Ports Investments acquisirà l'intera proprietà dei terminal Yanino Logistics Park e Moby Dik
PORTI
La russa Global Ports Investments acquisirà l'intera proprietà dei terminal Yanino Logistics Park e Moby Dik
San Pietroburgo
Accordo con la CMA Terminals del gruppo francese CMA CGM
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Varata la seconda nave ro-pax di classe “Superstar” di Finnlines
LOGISTICA
La danese DFDS comprerà la britannica McBurney Transport
Copenhagen
Ha una flotta di circa 400 camion e 1.360 trailer
LOGISTICA
ZES Abruzzo, al via i collegamenti stradali con i porti di Vasto e Ortona
L'Aquila
L'ARIC ha concluso le procedure di gara per l'affidamento delle progettazioni relative alle opere, per un importo di 50 milioni di euro
CANTIERI NAVALI
Il cantiere navale di Nagasaki della MHI è passato alla Oshima Shipbuilding
Nagasaki
Occupa un'area di circa 960mila metri quadri
A novembre il traffico delle merci nei porti marittimi cinesi è aumentato del +4,1%
PORTI
A novembre il traffico delle merci nei porti marittimi cinesi è aumentato del +4,1%
Pechino
I soli carichi da e per l'estero sono cresciuti del +2,7%
Record di navi ormeggiate al porto di Gioia Tauro
PORTI
Record di navi ormeggiate al porto di Gioia Tauro
Gioia Tauro
Diciassette le unità presenti stamani nello scalo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Si avvicina la privatizzazione della Shipping Corporation of India
New Delhi
Via libera del Ministero degli Affari societari al piano di suddivisione delle attività core da quelle non-core
INDUSTRIA
Successo della conversione di un trattore portuale dalla propulsione diesel a quella a idrogeno
Napoli
Da fine gennaio al via la sperimentazione operativa presso il terminal di Logiport a Salerno
PORTI
Accordo AdSP, Comune, Regione e Camera di Commercio per promuovere il porto di Ravenna
Ravenna
Convenzione quadro per la realizzazione di attività congiunte di marketing
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Porto di Genova, rilasciata la concessione ad Antipollution Operative Center per la nuova Piattaforma Ecologica
Genova
Previsto un investimento complessivo di circa 10,6 milioni di euro
SAFETY & SECURITY
Fermata nel porto di Genova la portacontainer MSC Haiti II per gravi violazioni della normativa UE sul riciclaggio delle navi
Genova
È risultata non in regola con la certificazione e la tenuta dell'inventario dei materiali pericolosi
INDUSTRIA
Il gruppo genovese De Wave rileva la maggioranza della concittadina Wingeco
Genova
Si tratta della quarta acquisizione dell'anno
TRASPORTO AEREO
Tre offerte per assicurare la continuità territoriale aerea da e per la Sardegna
Cagliari
Nessuna per l'aeroscalo di Alghero
PORTI
Il 16 gennaio l'AdSP dell'Adriatico Meridionale attiverà il nuovo Sportello Unico Amministrativo
Bari
Ulteriori funzionalità saranno inserite nel corso del 2023
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Joint venture AD Ports - NMSC per il trasporto di petrolio grezzo del Mar Caspio e Mar Nero
Abu Dhabi
Previsto un investimento di oltre 780 milioni di dollari
PORTI
Morandi, il caro energia ha un impatto negativo anche su portualità e logistica
Ancona
Sollecitata una maggiore rapidità relativamente alle procedure di appalto e alla governance del sistema portuale
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Al via la gara per il potenziamento dello Scalo ferroviario merci di Brescia
Milano
Il progetto prevede una serie di interventi volti ad incrementare la capacità dell'infrastruttura
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
In Austria è previsto il raddoppio del trasporto di rifiuti su rotaia
Vienna
Rail Cargo Group si attrezza con nuovi container e carri ferroviari
PORTI
Decreto di approvazione della graduatoria delle Autorità di Sistema Portuale per le agevolazioni per la logistica agroalimentare
Roma
Le risorse finanziarie disponibili sono pari a 150 milioni di euro
PORTI
Il porto di Koper chiude il 2022 con un traffico dei container di oltre un milione di teu
Koper
È il primo scalo adriatico a superare questa quota
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A Palermo un convegno sul ruolo della Sicilia nello scenario economico, logistico e geopolitico
Palermo
Organizzato dall'AdSP del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale, si terrà il 21 dicembre
MEETINGS
Mercoledì a Ravenna il convegno “Piani regolatori e concessioni portuali. La nuova disciplina”
Ravenna
Verranno illustrate le novità apportate all'art. 5 della legge n. 84/1994 e le linee del Regolamento per il rilascio delle concessioni demaniali
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Catalunya prevé recaudar 34 millones con el impuesto a la polución de los grandes barcos
(La Vanguardia Digital)
HHLA-CEO: "Der Hafen wird nicht an China verkauft"
(Börsen-Zeitung)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile