The French GTT abandons the project with the Russian Zvezda for the construction of 15 LNG ships
The company specializes in cryogenic technologies for the transport and storage of liquefied natural gas
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse
January 3, 2023
The engineering company French Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), specialized in the development of technologies Cryogenic for the transport and storage of natural gas liquefied, announced its disengagement with respect to the project for construction at the Russian Shipbuilding Plant Zvezda of 15 icebreakers for the transport of natural gas liquefied and the design of three gravity structures on behalf of Saren, a joint venture between Italy's Saipem and the Dutch Rönesans.
GTT has specified that the contract with Zvezda will be suspended with effect from next January 8 and that since then the involvement in the company's project French will be limited to the two LNG vessels whose construction is in a more advanced.
