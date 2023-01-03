Tender for the decarbonization of the port of Syracuse
It provides for a starting auction amount of 13.3 million euros
Palermo
January 3, 2023
The Sicilian Region has published in "Official Gazette" of the European Community the call for the integrated procurement of design and execution of works for the decarbonisation of the port of Syracuse. The project, drawn up by the regional department of Energy, is financed for a total of 18 million euros with the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The race Public provides for a starting auction amount of 13.3 million euros.
Interventions will focus mainly on construction of a cold ironing and electrification plant of the docks at the cruise terminal, to allow ships in port to connect thanks to two "sockets" to the network electric ground and turn off the on-board generators reducing emissions, as well as on savings measures and energy efficiency such as efficiency of public lighting of port areas, on interventions of production of energy from renewable sources with the realization of photovoltaic solar systems with storage and on interventions of sustainable mobility in port areas.
Bids must be submitted by next 14 February and the work must be completed by 31 December 2026.
"The project for the port of Syracuse - it has specified the Regional Councillor for Energy, Roberto Di Mauro - is the first intervention of its kind in Sicily to be banned with the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Our offices They have worked with great commitment to stay within the time required by the PNRR and the ministry. A second is also being verified project, for the port of Gela Island, to be carried out with resources of the PNRR. As soon as the process is completed, we will proceed to the call for tenders'.
