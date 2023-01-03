Agreement for the use of workers of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency at the Automar terminal

Automar, the company that manages the handling of cars in the port of Gioia Tauro, and trade unions Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Ugl and Sul have signed an agreement that will allow throughout 2023, through the contractual form intermittence, use at the workers' terminal registered in the list of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency. The agency of administration of port work of the System Authority Port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas.
Therefore, in the case of peaks of work with respect to which the workforce within the workforce will be insufficient of terminalista and undertakings referred to in Article 16, will be also used the staff of the Agency with the qualification of driver, specialization that, thanks to a training course, will be extended to all its 100 members. During the negotiations they have led to the drafting of the final agreement, in fact, emerged the need to extend the number of subjects registered with the Port Agency in possession of the requirements to be able to play the role of driver. The specific Training path will be implemented thanks to the agreement already signed by the Authority of Harbour System with the Region Calabria and the employment centres under the Gol programme, (Workers' Guarantee and Employability Programme), which is financed with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The aim of the Gol programme is to identify a targeted training to be addressed to unemployed people or, in any case, who live in conditions of social disadvantage, drawing on funding specifically allocated by the NRP.