The port of Civitavecchia included in the rotation of the MSW service of Hapag-Lloyd

The container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will insert the Italian port of Civitavecchia and the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil in the rotation of the West Coast South America Express (MSW) service connecting the western Mediterranean with Latin America. The first departure of the line from the port of Civitavecchia will take place next January 15 with the container ship Izmit Express
.
The new rotation of the company's weekly service German will touch the ports of Valencia, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Genoa, Barcelona, Caucedo, Cartagena, Buenaventura, Paita, Posorja, Guayaquil, Puerto Limon (Moin), Cartagena, Tanger Med, Malaga and Valencia.