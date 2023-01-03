The port of Ravenna closed 2022 with a new historical record of cargo traffic

The port of Ravenna will close 2022 with a volume of Record freight traffic of 27.4 million tonnes compared to 27.1 million in 2021 when the previous historical peak. This was announced by the Authority of Port system of the North Central Adriatic Sea, specifying that in 2022 other records were recorded Historical: the number of cruise passengers arriving at the terminal cruises, with a total of 193,000 passengers of which 153,000 at home port); The 80,000 semi-trailers handled at the Motorways of the Sea and generated by the maritime line Ravenna-Brindisi-Catania.
"Achieving these results in a year as complicated as this - it has commented the president of the AdSP Daniele Rossi - not It was simple. The tragic war in Ukraine has almost wiped out the traffic with Ukraine and Russia (about four million tonnes/year), without considering price tensions of energy that have slowed down the entire national economy. Beyond to this, let's remember that the works of the Port HUB are underway with several yards on the docks and dredges in the canal for the deepening of the seabed. Thanks to a continuous comparison with the Terminal Operators and the General Contractor We are managing to minimize At most the discomforts and the results are proof of this. Beyond of the above - Rossi underlined - I think that the start of the works expected for years of the HUB Portuale project has really given That turning point, especially in terms of trust, that all operators were waiting. We are building the port of the future and despite the inconveniences that will still exist for the work in progress and the international turbulence, the road is now traced».
The negative factors mentioned by Rossi had an impact on the activity of the port of Ravenna mainly in the second Semester of 2022 and, in particular, in the last quarter of the year: if in the first quarter the volume of traffic had totaled a robust increase of +15.5% on the period January-March 2021 and if in the second quarter, although attenuating Remarkably, the growth trend had continued with a +1.9% on corresponding quarter of the previous year, in the third quarter of 2022 a decrease of -3.8% was accused and in the following quarter, based on preliminary data communicated from the harbour authority, the decrease has been of the -6,2% approximately being 6.6 million tons of cargo were handled.