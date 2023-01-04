Over 67% of the resources allocated for the renewal and refitting of the Italian merchant fleet has not been allocated

More than 67% of the resources allocated through the Fund complementary for the renewal and refitting of the merchant fleet Italian, amounting to over 330 million euros, was not assigned. This was noted by the Italian Confederation of Shipowners (Confitarma) specifying that this must not be attributed 'a lack of interest on the part of armaments in that incentive system but, rather, to some constraints provided for access that, as we have repeatedly reported, have excluding a significant proportion of the fleet operated by the armament national. Among the major critical issues encountered - has specified the Confederation - the Provision of a five-year geographical constraint linked to use of the unit subject to incentives and the obligation to carry out interventions, including refitting ones, only in European shipyards'. 'In particular, with regard to the first criticality - explained Confitarma - only a part of the Merchant ships operated by the national armament is used on routes that continuously touch an Italian port. In fact, imposing such a constraint has excluded many companies, despite the fact that The complicated process of ecological transition concerns all ships. Moving on to the second criticality, the intensity of the incentive, especially for refitting, is lower the cost differential recorded on construction sites non-EU citizens'.
Of the total appropriations, amounting to a total of 500 million euro provided for in the Complementary Plan to the National Recovery Plan and Resilience, over 75% of those dedicated to refitting ships was not committed while, as regards the construction of new ships, this share drops to 55%.
The ranking of appropriations to support projects modernisation of fleets and for new shipbuilding published on 29 December by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has 88 plans eligible for public funding, for a total amount of 163.4 million euro. Among the shipowning companies there are Grandi Navi Veloci, which carries out the connections between Porto Torres and Genoa, which will be responsible about 33 million euros for retrofit interventions. Others 22.5 millions of euros are earmarked for the construction of a new ship, Toremar First, of the company Toremar, to increase its fleet. Finally, over 8.5 million for refit projects programmed or executed by Moby and Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione, which historically make connections to Olbia with Livorno and Civitavecchia, beyond Cagliari. And about 250 thousand euros for interventions on the company's Mega Express Three ferry Forship, parent company of Corsica Ferries, which makes summer connections from Piombino and Savona to Golfo Oranges.
However, I expressed appreciation for the positive conclusion of the process of allocating resources, Confitarma has however Asked the Government "to take action as soon as possible necessary so that the remaining resources are not dispersed."