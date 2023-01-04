The China Shipowners' Association has joined the International Chamber of Shipping
Shouguo: ICS will offer Chinese shipowners a springboard to contribute to globalization
Londra
January 4, 2023
The China Shipowners' Association (CSA) has joined to the international shipowning association International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) with effect from last January. "I'm pleased - said the president of the ICS, Emanuele Grimaldi - to welcome the China Shipowners' Association as a member of full title of the ICS. As a global shipping hub, the China plays an important role in shipping, including a influential part on the international scene. This accession - has underlined Grimaldi - will strengthen our capacity to work together, cohesive as an industry, to address issues more urgent ones with which shipping must be confronted, such as the decarbonization. It is only through collaboration that We will all succeed. All ICS members can't wait to work with the CSA and improve future collaboration with China's shipbuilding industry as we face future challenges for the our sector».
'Participation of the China Shipowners' Association to the ICS - said the executive vice president of the association of Chinese shipowners, Zhang Shouguo - will offer Chinese shipowners receive a springboard to contribute to the globalization by building a secure supply chain and will contribute to make the voice of the Chinese shipbuilding industry heard. Shipowners Chinese will grow together with other shipping companies International. CSA also hopes to use the platform ICS information to provide more assistance to industry Chinese maritime and also for the necessary support for the Transition to low-emission "green" shipping of carbon'.
