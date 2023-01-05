SAR organizations operating in the Mediterranean denounce that the measures of the Italian government hinder rescue at sea
EU member states, led by Italy, have been trying for years to obstruct civilian search and rescue activities through defamation, administrative initiatives and the criminalization of NGOs and activists
Parigi
January 5, 2023
Eighteen organizations engaged in the activities of search and rescue (SAR) in the Central Mediterranean have signed a declaration with two co-signatories joint in which, referring to recent government provisions Italian for the management of migratory flows, express the «more Deep concern at the latest attempt by a European government of hinder assistance to people in distress at sea'.
'The new decree-law, signed by the Italian President January 2, 2023 - explain the organizations in the statement - will reduce rescue capabilities at sea and make even more dangerous is the central Mediterranean, one of the The deadliest migration routes in the world. The decree is ostensibly aimed at civilian relief NGOs, but the real Price will be paid by people fleeing through the Central Mediterranean and are in distress."
"Since 2014 - recall the eighteen organizations - the ships Civilian relief efforts are filling the vacuum that European states have deliberately left with the interruption of their SAR operations. NGOs have played an essential role in filling this gap and in avoiding the loss of more lives at sea, systematically complying with the laws in force. Nevertheless, the EU Member States, led by Italy, have been trying for years to obstruct civilian search and rescue activities through defamation, administrative initiatives and criminalization of NGOs and activists."
'Despite the already extensive comprehensive legal framework for SAR activities, i.e. the Convention of the Nations United on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the International Convention on maritime search and rescue (SAR Convention) - Organizations highlight - the Italian government has introduced another set of standards for civilian SAR vessels, which hinder rescue operations and further undermine I risk people in distress at sea. Among other rules, the Italian government requires civilian rescue ships to head immediately in Italy after each rescue. This would provoke further delays in rescue operations, given that the Ships usually make multiple rescues over the course of several days. Order to NGOs to proceed immediately towards a port, while other people are in distress at sea - underlines the statement - contradicts the obligation of the captain of provide immediate assistance to people in need, as enshrined in UNCLOS. This element of the decree is aggravated by the recent policy of the Italian government to allocate more frequently "distant ports", which are distant up to four days of navigation from the last position of the ships. Both provisions are designed to hold ships SAR outside the rescue area for prolonged periods and to reduce their ability to assist people in need. NGOs are already strained by the absence of operations SARs managed directly by the States and the decrease in presence of rescue ships will inevitably result in a number of even higher than shipwrecks."
"Another question raised by the decree - continues the Declaration - is the obligation to collect on board ships rescue data of survivors, which express their intention to apply for international protection, and to share this information with the authorities. It is the duty of the States start this process and a private ship is not the suitable place to do so. As recently clarified by the Agency United Nations Refugee (UNHCR) asylum applications should be treated only on land, after disembarkation in a safe place, and only once the needs are met immediate'.
"On the whole - specify again the eighteen Organizations - Italian decree law contradicts law international maritime, human rights and European law, and It should therefore provoke a strong reaction from the European Commission, European Parliament, Member States and of the European institutions. We, committed civil organizations in SAR operations in the Central Mediterranean, we urge the government Italian to immediately withdraw the decree law just issued. We also call on all Members of the Italian Parliament to oppose the decree, thus preventing its conversion into law'.
"We do not need - is the conclusion of the Declaration - of another policy framework hampering activities SAR rescuers, but that EU Member States comply ensure that civilian SAR actors can operate, respecting finally the existing international and maritime laws".
The SAR organizations that have signed the document are: EMERGENCY, Iuventa Crew, Mare Liberum, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), MEDITERRANEA Saving Humans, MISSION LIFELINE, Open Arms, r42-sailtraining, ResQ - People Saving People, RESQSHIP, Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario, SARAH-SEENOTRETTUNG, Sea Punks, Sea-Eye, Sea-Watch, SOS Humanity, United4Rescue and Watch the Med - Alarm Phone. Organizations co-signatories are: Borderline-Europe, Menschenrechte ohne Grenzen e.V. and Human Rights at Sea.
