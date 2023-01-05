In Japan, an assisted and automated mooring system is being studied
It will be made by "K" Line, "K" Line Kinkai and Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Tokyo
January 5, 2023
The Japanese Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line), Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen ("K" Line Kinkai) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) are developing an assisted mooring system and automated with the aim of increasing security and the efficiency of these operations. The three partners highlighted whereas the new system will be the first in the world to offer a integrated support to all procedures: from maneuvers in port, docking, mooring and unmooring.
The new system will be tested on ships of the "K" Line Kinkai and is expected to be ready for spring of 2025.
