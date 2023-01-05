GTS will increase the frequency of the intermodal connection Segrate-Marcianise
Doubling of weekly rotations
Bari
January 5, 2023
From next January 23rd the GTS group will increase the frequency of the intermodal connection between the terminals of Segrate and Marcianise that will rise from the current three to six rotations to the week. The company recalled that on this relationship is the use of lowered wagons is foreseen and which, therefore, will be it is possible to transport profiles up to C45.
