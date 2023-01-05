The German Contargo bought the Dutch Honkoop Barging
The company operates containerized river transport services in the Benelux countries
Duisburg
January 5, 2023
The German Contargo, a company specialized in transport intermodal container between German ports and European markets interiors, bought the Dutch Honkoop Barging, a company that operates containerized river transport services mainly in service of the ports of Amsterdam, Antwerp and Rotterdam and others maritime ports of call in the region. The activities of the Honkoop Barging will be integrated into those of river transport operated by Contargo in the Benelux countries and will be made with the brand Contargo Transbox.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher