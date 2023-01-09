Kombiverkehr acquires 10% of the intermodal terminal Rail Hub Milano
Agreement with Sogemar of the Contship Italia group
Francoforte
January 9, 2023
The German intermodal operator Kombiverkehr and the company Italian logistics Sogemar of the Contship Italia group have signed an agreement under which the German company acquired a 10% stake in the intermodal terminal Rail Hub Milano (RHM) of Melzo (Milan). The remaining 90% of RHM's capital remains to Sogemar.
The Melzo terminal occupies an area of 300 thousand square meters and It has 8,100 square meters of warehouses. The hub has a capacity of annual traffic pairs to about 300 thousand container teu.
Commenting on the agreement with the German company, Sogemar's CEO, Matthieu Gasselin, explained that the agreement is part of Sogemar's strategy based on development of alliances with partners who share the same interests and the same commercial approach.
