Hutchison Korea Terminals has been assigned new areas in the Port of Busan
Current operations at Jaseongdae Container Terminal will be transferred to New Gamman quay and Gamman Pier No. 1
Busan
January 9, 2023
Hutchison Korea Terminals, a company whose name commercial is Hutchison Ports Busan and which is headed by the Hutchison Ports of the CK Hutchison Holdings group, has Awarded the management of the container terminal for ten years to the New Gamman quay and at berth no. 1 of the area's Gamman Pier Busan North Port. As foreseen by the plan of Redevelopment of the South Korean port, by the end of this year container handling activities carried out currently from Hutchison Korea Terminals to Jaseongdae Container Terminal, also located in Busan North Port, will be transferred to the New Gamman pier, with operations beginning in January 2024, maintaining worker employment Port.
