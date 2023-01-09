A bulk carrier ran aground in the Suez Canal

The bulk carrier Glory
of the Greek company Target Marine, with on board a cargo of maize embarked in the port of Chornomorsk, in Ukraine, and sailed last December 25 to China, stranded this morning in the Suez Canal, at kilometer 38, shortly after having taken the waterway to Port Said.
The Suez Canal Authority said the incident was was caused by a failure of the ship's engine. The Authority Egyptian reassured about the regularity of traffic maritime in the canal, specifying that it has already been organized the entry of the 26 ships that will cross the street of water bound for the Mediterranean and that the convoy of 25 ships southbound will continue the crossing as soon as the Glory will be put back in a position to continue the Navigation with the assistance of the four naval vessels of the Authority Egyptian intervened to the rescue.
The bulk carrier Glory, of over 76 thousand tons of Deadweight, it is 225 meters long and 32.3 meters wide. The ship flies the flag of the Marshall Islands.