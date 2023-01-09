In 2022, 304 unlawful acts against ships worldwide were detected by the French MICA Center

In 2022, with a total of 304 accidents worldwide, the Number of acts of piracy and other illegal actions against ships is dropped of -4,4% approximately regarding 318 incidents occurred in the previous year. The data has been announced today from the Maritime Information Cooperation & Awareness Center (MICA Center), the French center for maritime safety with based in Brest, which specified that this decline was brought about by the reduction in acts of piracy, while Other unlawful acts have remained stable and, in some areas of the world, were on the rise. Recall that the Piracy Reporting Center of the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) took over in the year 2021 a total of 132 acts of piracy against ships.
According to the surveys of the MICA Center, last year the acts of piracy were 31 compared to 79 in 2021 and in 2022 they were Two seafarers were captured by pirates compared to 71 in the year previous. The highest number of accidents (121 against 131 in 2021) was registered in the Americas region, with seven acts of piracy (seven in 2021) and another 110 actions illegal against ships (119 in 2021). 90 accidents followed (86 in 2021), in the area of Southeast Asia and the Pacific Ocean, of which six acts of piracy (no acts in 2021) and 83 other acts illegal (84), 45 accidents in the Indian Ocean (30), including two pirate attacks (seven) and 29 other acts (seven), and 32 incidents in the Gulf of Guinea (52), including eight pirate attacks against ships (19) and 24 other illegal acts (23).