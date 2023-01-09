Maritime traffic in the Suez Canal has been restored

The Suez Canal Authority has announced that it has successfully completed the intervention of its four naval vessels in rescue of the bulk carrier Glory
that in the past few hours had been stranded in the canal due to engine failure. The bulk carrier, in fact, it has been put back in a condition to sail with the assistance of the four tugs and the 26 ships that make up The convoy that was waiting at the southern entrance of the canal are already Enter the waterway, while the convoy heads south
will resume crossing the canal as soon as the Glory
It will begin to be towed.
Meanwhile, this morning in the port of Gioia Tauro, during the exit manoeuvre from the port of call, the container ship MSC Elaine, coming from Cagliari and directed to Marsaxlokk, impacted with the left bow against the breakwater barrier of the mouth of the port. The Coast Guard announced that the ship, which was in manoeuvring with the aid of two harbour tugs and with conditions optimal weather, then ran aground on the cliff, in correspondence of the green light, unable to move. There is currently no damage to people and the environment. The MSC Elaine, which has a load capacity of 8,600 teu, is 340 meters long and 46 meters wide.
The Port Authority Gioiese has sent on the spot of the accident its own patrol boat and two teams of nostromi that verified the absence of damage to the crew and others people and ordered the dispatch of all four tugs present in port, currently still engaged in the grounding operations, together with a team of divers for the verification of any damage to the living work. On the sidelines of the operational activities the Coast Guard has also opened a administrative inquiry to reconstruct the dynamics of events and identify any liability profiles.