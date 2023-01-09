ALIS has signed a memorandum of understanding with the interregional network of ITS for Sustainable Mobility

The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality (ALIS) signed a memorandum of understanding with the interregional network of the Higher Technical Institutes for Sustainable Mobility, which is formed by ITS of the mobility sector of goods and people, with the aim of responding to needs training and vocational training of transport and transport companies logistics. "The signing of the important and strategic protocol in agreement between ALIS and the ITS Network for Sustainable Mobility - explained the president of ALIS, Guido Grimaldi - is a a very significant step for the world of youth training, which allows us to intensify synergistic collaboration and link between the Higher Technological Institutes (ITS Academy) and the companies and, consequently, to help meet demand of new and high technical skills. We can't forget which, among the employment data, are of particular concern to the approximately three millions of inactive people in the country. Our commitment therefore, also through the intense activity of ALIS Academy, it always grows more in order to spread the culture of transport and logistics, to bridge the mismatch between demand and supply of labour and to contribute in this way to solving the urgent problem of lack of professional figures in the sector».
"The memorandum of understanding with ALIS - underlined the President of the National ITS Network for Mobility Sustainable, Silvio Busico - it really has something historical. First of all because it gives substance to that desired link between vocational training and productive fabric that is the basis of Law 99/2022 reforming ITS and, in secondly, because it is the point of arrival of a long path that has seen us for years alongside ALIS in supporting that the renewal of the Country System cannot ignore the processes of training of the skills necessary to face the challenges of the future. The sector's ITS will not only find greater visibility at the more than 2,050 companies of ALIS, but they will be able to take advantage of a Finally shared system for detecting needs professional aimed at designing upskilling, reskilling and training of the youngest and to define those know-how necessary to foster the ecological and digital transition of the sector'.