To December the revenues of the Yang Ming are diminished of the -53,4%

Last December, the decline in turnover intensified of the Taiwanese container shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation which recorded revenues of the month 16.4 billion Taiwanese dollars (535 million US dollars), with a decrease of -53.4% on December 2021.
In the entire 2022 financial year, turnover is amounted to 376.9 billion Taiwan dollars, an increase of +12.4% on the previous year, while in the period alone October-December last year the turnover was of 60,0 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a reduction of the -41,6% on the same period of 2021.
Speaking about the outlook for 2023, the executive chairman by Yang Ming, Patrick S.C. Tu, explained to the newspaper "United Daily News" of Taipei that factors both negative and positive which may influence the performance of activities during the course of this year make it difficult to predict what the 2023 for the shipping sector, which has just left behind a year that was the best in the history of the Shipping. S.C. You specified that currently the freight levels and volumes transported are fluctuating considerably and that, however, now the transport tariffs Maritime are still profitable.