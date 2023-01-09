Cyber attack on DNV's naval fleet management software

Today the classification society DNV announced that Saturday ShipManager, its own fleet management software Navali, suffered a cyber attack that forced the employees of the company to turn off the software servers. The company has specified that at the moment it does not seem that other programs o DNV's computer data has been affected by the attack and has explained that ShipManager users can still use a onboard ships the off-line functionality of ShipManager. DNV also specified that the company is collaborating with the Norwegian police investigating the incident, while The company's experts are working to restore operations online in the shortest possible time.