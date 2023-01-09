Terminal Investment Limited will acquire Terminal Darsena Toscana

Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), the company terminalista of the shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) which is owned by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and from the GIP infrastructure fund, has agreed to purchase the entire of the share capital of Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT), a company which manages the homonymous container terminal in the port of Livorno. TDT will be sold by Gruppo Investimenti Portuali (GIP), the company Founded in 1993 by four Genoese families active in the sector maritime-port that in 2017 passed to the companies of investment Infracapital and Infravia (
of 22 February
2017). GIP also owns minority interests in the port terminals PSA Genova Pra', PSA Sech and Vecon of the group PSA Italy.
TiL will acquire TDT through its subsidiary CSM Italia-Gate Spa and the completion of the operation will be subject to receipt of necessary approvals from the competent authorities. The parties specified that the terms The agreement will not be disclosed.
Highlighting that the acquisition of TDT confirms the commitment of long-term of the TiL group to invest in Italy and to strengthen the logistics throughout the country and in Europe, as well as enhancing connections with the rest of the world, Terminal Investment Limited has specified that it will continue to manage TDT as a business autonomous, offering its container terminal services.
The terminal of Terminal Darsena Toscana has a capacity of annual traffic pairs to 900 thousand teu. Currently the main TiL's investment in Italy is represented by Medcenter Container Terminal, the company that manages the container terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro.