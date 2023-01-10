CMA CGM and Barcelona Port Authority will acquire Puerto Seco Azuqueca
The transaction notified to the Spanish antitrust authority
Madrid
January 10, 2023
In the last days of last year the shipowning company French CMA CGM and the Barcelona Port Authority have notified to the Spanish antitrust authority Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) their agreement for the acquisition of Puerto Seco Azuqueca/Terminal Intermodal Centro, the company that manages the intermodal terminal Azuqueca de Henares railway (Castile-La Mancha), near of Madrid, which is the first dry port created in Spain. The Terminal covers an area of 60 thousand square meters.
Puerto Seco Azuqueca holds a 45-year concession expiring in 2039. Currently the majority of terminal ownership intermodal is of Parques Intermodales Gran Europa (PIGESA) of the Basque group Kereon.
