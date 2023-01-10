Albertini confirmed president of the National Association of Air Cargo Agents

Alessandro Albertini has been confirmed president for the three-year period 2023-2025 of ANAMA, the National Association of Freight Agents Air, aerial section of Fedespedi. Albertini is at the helm of the association since 2020. The team is completed by the vice presidents Paolo Maderna and Simone Ghelardini.
The confirmation of ANAMA's top positions is which took place yesterday on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Council Board, renewed by the Assembly in recent weeks. The directors elected for the three-year period 2023-2025 are: Federico Fuochi, Simone Ghelardini, Christian Giacomin, Alessandro Guadagni, Paolo Maderna, Lucia Padoan, Tommaso Rizzitelli, Fabio Vescera and Franco Becherini (co-opted into the Board of Directors).
On the occasion of his confirmation as president, Albertini highlighted that "the pandemic has highlighted once of plus the fundamental role of associations: with the help of of Confetra, Fedespedi and our territorial system - has explained - we have given voice to our companies towards the policy makers; We have been constantly close to companies giving timely and fast information; We assisted the associated in their needs. It should be noted, because We often take our work for granted: it is not and must be highlighted in the necessary exchange and interlocution between association and companies».
Specifying, moreover, that the activity of ANAMA in these years has been wide and varied, Albertini recalled that The association has been working for years "to make it more Italian airports are efficient, with Malpensa in the front row but without forgetting the others, in particular Rome Fiumicino and Venice. To do so, first of all - he noted - we must be more effective and modern. I'm not just referring to the audience. We have the courage and honesty to say that when it comes to Bureaucracy and slowness do not refer only to administrations public, which also have their problems. In fact, the studies of the Air Cargo Observatory have highlighted how airports Our European competitors are ahead of us in digitization and process simplification, e.g. having active IT data exchange platforms. We the we have at Malpensa but it is not yet fully operational and the responsibility lies with us private forwarding companies firstly. As a board of directors of ANAMA we have given ourselves the goal of making the platform work as well as possible soon and we would like to do this also using PNRR as leverage Incentive. Another goal is to make Customs corridors are operational. The Customs and Monopolies Agency is providing us with this tool that intends to make easier and easier to cross the airports from part of the goods. We private individuals - continued Albertini - will have to be good at pushing for their rapid application in the environment real, to streamline and streamline traffic and make the airports a fast transit point for goods as it happens in other European airports. This should be able to attract new carriers and above all give greater competitiveness to the whole system. It would be a shame not to take this opportunity making the most of its benefits. To do it all the actors Public and private sectors must row in the same direction."