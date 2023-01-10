The Maersk Group renews its management organisation

The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has announced the renewal of the management organization of the company following the installation of Vincent Clerc in the role of CEO since last January (
of 12 December
2022) and which will become effective next First of February.
The new top organizational structure will be consisting of: Vincent Clerc (A.P. Moller - Maersk Chief Executive Officer), Aymeric Chandavoine (President, Europe Region), Caroline Pontoppidan (Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & General Counsel), Ditlev Blicher (President, Asia Pacific Region), Henriette H. Thygesen (Chief Delivery Officer), Johan Sigsgaard (Chief Product Officer - Ocean), Karsten Kildahl (Chief Commercial Officer & Latin America, Africa, and West-Central Asia), Katharina Poehlmann (Head of Strategy), Keith Svendsen (APM TerminalsChief Executive Officer), Narin Phol (President, North America Region), Navneet Kapoor (Chief Technology & Information Officer), Patrick Jany (Chief Financial Officer), Rabab Boulos (Chief Infrastructure) Officer), Rotem Hershko (Chief Product Officer - Logistics & Services), Silvia Ding (Head of Transformation) and Susana Elvira Meire (Chief People Officer).