Evergreen and Wan Hai revenues fell in the last quarter of 2022

After nine consecutive quarters of significant growth in Revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2022 the company's turnover Taiwanese containerized shipping Evergreen Marine Corporation decreased to 110.9 billion Taiwanese dollars (3.6 billion US dollars), with a decrease of -28.9% on the period October-December of 2021. The Decline was due to the reduction in turnover accused in all months of the last quarterly period of the last year, with only December being archived with a turnover of 29.1 billion Taiwan dollars, with a contraction of -44.2% on December 2021.
In the whole of 2022, Evergreen's turnover stood at to 627,1 billion Taiwanese dollars, with an increase of +28.1% on the previous year.
Compatriot Wan Hai Lines (WHL) also finished fourth. quarter of 2022 with a decline in turnover that is result pairs to 39,4 billion Taiwanese dollars (- 44.2%). The Negative trend began last August and is culminated in December with a decrease of -50.7% of turnover.
For the full year 2022, WHL generated revenues of $258.9 billion of Taiwanese dollars (+13.5%).