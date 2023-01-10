Annual record container traffic at Genoa Port Terminal

The Spinelli group has announced that in the year 2022 its container terminal Genoa Port Terminal (GPT) of the port of Genoa has Record container traffic handled. The volume of containers totaled last year was pairs to 434.386 teu, with a increase of +3.5% regarding 419.537 teu in 2021. Counting also rolling stock traffic, which in 2022 was 521,888 meters linear (-2.6%), total equivalent container traffic of last year it is equal to 533.811 teu.
"The volumes of container traffic - highlighted Aldo Spinelli, founder and president of the Italian logistics group - are higher than the pre-pandemic period and are highly significant that confirm the goodness of our strategy of development'. Spinelli remarked on his will of the company to « give further impetus to transport rail to make operations more efficient and always make more sustainable the movement of goods', increase made possible by the investment plan that provides for the other the doubling of the railway track that will come completed shortly and which will allow to operate simultaneously on two complete trains: during 2022 - explained - the Genoese terminal has already increased volumes railways, marking an increase of +4% and "thanks to the new track that will be ready at the end of January and with the gradual opening of the Third Pass, we will be able to accelerate the plan to doubling the volumes of goods transported by train: this is what we are will allow you to become even more sustainable, after The arrival of the new mega cranes with low environmental impact already operating on the quay'.