Rixi, meeting in Assoporti on the 25% increase in the fees of state concessions

The Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, met today in Assoporti all the presidents of the Authorities of Harbour System to face - it has announced - "some Critical issues due to the 25% increase in rents State concessions determined by the automatic adjustment of Istat criteria. Moreover - Rixi specified - we faced the Topic of the new guidelines for the regulation of concessions State-owned property and the completion of the works provided for in the PNRR'.
The deputy minister specified that it was "a Useful comparison on the needs of a sector that It is a driving force for economic development and employment. Starting today then - highlighted Rixi - a reflection on the future of the Italian port system. Next week - has announced - a table will be convened at MIT that will involve The armament and terminal confederations also for identify shared solutions to the challenges of a market in continuous evolution».