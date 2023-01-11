At Riverside Luxury Cruises the entire fleet of new cruise ships ex Crystal

The new German company Riverside Luxury Cruises has rapidly increased its cruise ship fleet rivers having purchased the entire fleet of new units originally intended for the Crystal Cruises of the failed group Genting Hong Kong. After buying at the end of last year the Crystal
Mozart, now renamed Riverside Mozart
, The German company has now also bought the other four Boats with a capacity of 106 passengers previously intended for Crystal which will be renamed with the names of musicians Bach
, Ravel
, Mahler
and Debussy
and will be used starting in the coming months.