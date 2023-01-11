An expansion of the intermodal service between the port of Trieste and the interport of Manoppello is planned

The new intermodal service that connects the port of Trieste the freight village of Manoppello (Pescara), currently dedicated exclusively to Honda Italia for the transport of the components of the own motorcycles (
of 12 October
2022), will be expanded by realizing, in addition to a company train, also an open train aimed at other companies at the To expand the number of weekly connections.
The next expansion of the service has been announced today in Trieste on the occasion of the presentation at the Lloyd's Tower of the intermodal link which currently carries almost Forty containers each way, covering the distance in twelve hours approximately. The service, inaugurated in mid-October, has been revealed so efficient and performing that in recent days has been doubled, going from one to two circulations Weekly.