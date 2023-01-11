GEFCO has become part of CEVA Logistics

After the acquisition by the parent company last July (
2022), the GEFCO brand, specialized in logistics automotive, has now become part of CEVA Logistics, the logistics company of the shipowning group French CMA CGM. Following this entry, CEVA Logistics today announced the creation of an organization dedicated to the logistics of Finished Vehicles (FVL) which is a further step in the process of integration of GEFCO.
With the acquisition and integration of GEFCO, CEVA represents Now the largest logistics company based in France. GEFCO's remaining activities, mostly in logistics for hire or reward and land transport, are being integrated into existing activities of CEVA, which plans to complete the integration process and replace the GEFCO brand worldwide in 2023.