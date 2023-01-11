35 million euro project in the port of Civitavecchia

This morning in Civitavecchia, in the presence of the vice president of the Council of Ministers and Minister for Infrastructure and Infrastructure Transport, Matteo Salvini, a protocol was signed for the realization of a project of 35 million euros, based on the MIT High Performance Infrastructure Funds (FIAR)
The plan provided for in the agreement, which has been signed by the mayor of Civitavecchia, Ernesto Tedesco, by the president dell'Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar Tirreno Centro Northern, Pino Musolino, and for the ministry the director of the Directorate-General for the Supervision of Port Authorities, Maria Teresa Di Matteo, provides for the construction of a platform port logistics for the development of product transport food, which will be built in the so-called "Fiumaretta" area, and the construction of a road axis to improve connections with the port and the redevelopment of the "ex Cementificio Italcementi", abandoned for decades now, which in this way will be returned to citizenship.
On the occasion of the signing, Salvini has the pier of the new ferry dock of the port of Civitavecchia.