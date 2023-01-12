Last year the traffic of the goods in the port of Koper has grown of +11.7%
In the single fourth trimester the increase has been of +13.7%
Koper
January 12, 2023
The port of Koper ended the year 2022 with a traffic of 23.25 million tonnes of goods, which represents a increase of +11.7% on the previous year as well as an increase of +19.1% on 2020 when the activity of the harbour port of call Slovenian, as well as that of most ports was affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and with a growth of +2.0% on 2019 when the health crisis was not still started.
Last year the only containerized trade, which represents The largest share of the total volume is amounted to 9.66 million tonnes, with a decrease of -0.5% on 2021, a rise of +4.2% on 2020 and an increase of +1.9% on 2019. In terms of 20' containers handled, in 2022 the container traffic was equal to the record share of 1,017,798 teu (respectively +2.0%, +7.7% and +6.1%). Growing, Except for 2019, the dry bulk traffic that has totaled 6,24 million tons (+12.1%, +25.1% and -5.7%). Higher than pre-pandemic levels, other product items have starting from that of liquid bulk which was equal to to the total record of 4,64 million tons (+39.4%, +39.8% and +7,8%). Conventional goods amounted to 1.31 million tons (+16.4%, +38.6% and +2.4%) and rolling stock reached the Record share of 1,39 million tons (+27.4%, +39.7% and +25,4%). The handling of finished cars was equal to 801,036 vehicles (+22.0%, +29.8% and +13.5%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, the Slovenian port has Globally handled 5.79 million tons of cargo, with Progress of +13.7%, +23.8% and +14.5% respectively on corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019. Goods containerized has been pairs to 2,23 million tons (- 2.7%, -3.1% and +0.3%) and were carried out with a movement of containers pairs to 237,059 teu (-1.9%, +0.9% and +5.4%). Bulk solids are piled to 1,61 million tons (+37.3%, +59.7% and +49.4%) and liquid ones at 1,23 million tons (+29.3%, +61.3% and +13.3%). In the conventional goods sector, traffic has been of 301 thousand tons (- 15.3%, +6.2% and - 10.9%) and in that of rolling stock, which marked its new historical record quarterly, of 406 thousand tons (+31.8%, +31.2% and +26.9%). The Handling of cars has been of 233.936 vehicles (+28.2%, +22.4% and +15.6%).
